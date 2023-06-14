G20 Summit: 3rd Meeting Of DEWG Concludes In Pune |

The third meeting of the ‘G20 Digital Economy Working Group (DEWG)’ concluded today at Pune. The three days’ agenda of the meeting included the Global DPI Summit and Global DPI Exhibition as the side events and closed-door meetings among the G20 delegates, invited countries and IOs on the priority areas.

Global DPI Summit and Exhibition

The Global DPI Summit was attended by over 250 delegates in-person, out of which, there are around 150 foreign delegates from 50 countries. More than 2000 persons attended virtually. India signed MoU with four countries namely Armenia, Sierra Leone, Suriname and Antigua and Barbuda on sharing INDIA STACK i.e. successful digital solutions implemented at a population scale.

The Exhibition showcased 14 experience zones comprising successfully implemented DPIs related to Digital Identity, Fast Payment, DigiLocker, Soil Health Card, E-National Agriculture Market, Unified Mobile App for New-Age Governance, Open Network for Digital Commerce, seamless travel experience at airport, language translation, learning solution, tele-medical consultation, and Digital India Journey. It was visited by the delegates attending the summit and G20 DEWG meeting. The people from the city of Pune comprising professionals, youth and senior citizens also visited the exhibition.

The closed-door meeting of the G20 DEWG meeting began on June 13 with participation of 77 foreign delegates from G20 Members, 9 Guest Countries, 5 International Organizations and two Regional Organisations.

On the last day of the meeting i.e. June 14, the security for a safe, resilient and trusted digital economy and various aspects such as capacity building for children & youth, and countering potential security threats were deliberated.

Over the last three days, several cultural programmes were organised, and the delegates were treated to the experience of Indian culture, Indian cuisine, Indian arts, Yoga, and folk forms of India. Government of India acknowledges and thanks the state Government of Maharashtra for providing full support and coordination in organizing this event.