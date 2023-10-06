 Pune Crime: Adulterated Liquor Worth ₹7.73 Lakh Seized In Daund, Three Arrested
Authorities have also confiscated a four-wheeler and a two-wheeler used by the accused

Updated: Friday, October 06, 2023, 06:10 PM IST
Officials from the Pune region's excise department have arrested three individuals in Daund taluka and seized 20 boxes of adulterated liquor worth ₹7.73 lakh, which were being transported for sale.

The state excise department received information about the transportation of adulterated liquor in the area. In response, the excise team set up a trap and intercepted a vehicle carrying 20 boxes of desi liquor.

In connection with this case, three suspects have been identified as Sonu Bisram Kaloshiya (22), Shahrukh Dawood Sayyed (26), and Abhijeet Dhananjay Lonkar (30) and subsequently arrested.

Authorities have also confiscated a four-wheeler and a two-wheeler used by the accused.

However, one of the suspects, Aniket Prakash Bhosale (36), managed to escape from the scene, prompting excise officials to launch a search for him.

Further investigation into the matter is currently ongoing.

