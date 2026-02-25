Pune: Administrative Reshuffle At Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical Sparks Corruption Row In India's Largest Vaccine Making Company – Here's All You Need To Know

Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical Corporation Limited (HBPC), Pimpri-Chinchwad | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Allegations have surfaced regarding the sidelining of administrative ethics and transparency at the Maharashtra government’s prestigious enterprise, Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical Corporation Limited (HBPC) in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

An order issued last week, on February 20, which ordered administrative reshuffles in one of the oldest biomedical research institutes in the country, has fuelled the ongoing discontent within the institute.

While Maharashtra State Cabinet Ministers and the Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Anna Bansode (also Pimpri MLA, whose constituency the plant is located in), had previously demanded harsh action and the suspension of officials involved in serious irregularities.

However, in a shocking turn of events, the administration has instead promoted one of those officials, handing them additional responsibilities. This contradictory decision has not only raised questions about the government’s intentions but has also mobilised social activists.

According to the order, Dr Pradeep D. Dhiwar was relieved of his post as Additional General Manager (Production) due to health reasons. However, according to the critics, the controversy lies not in his departure but in the selection of his successor.

The administration has handed the additional charge of General Manager (Production) to Navnath Ramdas Garje (Deputy Manager) with immediate effect. This is the same official against whom serious remarks were made in reports by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and departmental inquiry committees.

Deputy Speaker’s Letter & ‘Missing’ Inquiry Report

The issue of corruption within the institute intensified in November and December 2025. Anna Bansode, Deputy Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, wrote repeated letters in late 2025 demanding the immediate suspension of officials, including Navnath Garje, Umesh Pawar, and Sampada Patwardhan.

Similarly, letters from the Minister for Food and Drugs Administration of Maharashtra, Narhari Zirwal, explicitly mentioned that these officials were involved in corruption regarding procurement.

A departmental inquiry committee and the ACB had reportedly found them guilty. While Zirwal demanded an action-taken report within 15 days, the administration maintained silence and has now begun a round of appointments instead.

Attempts by the FPJ reporter to contact the company management for comment were unsuccessful.

Social Activist Vijay Kumbhar Raises Questions

Pune-based social activist Vijay Kumbhar has raised serious questions regarding the collusion of the ‘system’ in this entire matter. Kumbhar alleged the following things:

- Why was the report not made public after a three-member committee identified the culprits?

- There are rumours that a crucial inquiry report was either trashed or “disappeared” to protect favoured officials.

Kumbhar further asked where the general public should go for justice if the orders of ministers and constitutional authorities are being ignored. He also questioned the presence of IAS officers, asking how individuals accused of corruption are being given charges right under their noses.

A Stain on a Historic Legacy

Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical Corporation Limited (HBPCL), a Maharashtra government undertaking linked to the legacy of renowned microbiologist Dr Waldemar Haffkine, operates vaccine and medicine production facilities at Vallabh Nagar in Pimpri-Chinchwad. The unit is involved in manufacturing vaccines, antivenoms, antitoxins and other critical biological products.

In September 2025, Maharashtra FDA Minister Narhari Zirwal visited the Pimpri-Chinchwad premises to review production infrastructure, quality control, research, storage and supply systems, while also flagging the need to strengthen funding and facilities due to operational challenges. Although the original and historic Haffkine Institute is located in Parel, Mumbai, the Pimpri-Chinchwad unit remains a key production hub.

However, the current controversy has severely damaged its credibility. Employees allege that management is not only making appointments against the rules but is also pressuring those who protest.

Critics have asked serious questions, which include:

1) Why was there no suspension despite being found guilty?

2) Which powerful hands are behind the suppression of the inquiry report?

3) Can corruption allegations be washed away by simply citing 26 years of experience? (A question also raised by Kumbhar).

For now, this appointment has sparked a fresh debate from the ministry to the corridors of Haffkine. It remains to be seen whether the government takes cognisance of these serious allegations or if this game of “veiling the truth” continues.

Neither the government nor the Haffkine company has responded to these allegations as of the time of writing this report.