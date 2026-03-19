Pune Administration Acts After BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Enters Bhimashankar Temple Despite Ban

Pune Administration Acts After MP Nishikant Dubey Enters Bhimashankar Temple Despite Ban | Sourced

Pune: The Pune district administration issued show-cause notices on Wednesday to the Shri Bhimashankar Temple Trust and officials of Narayangaon Police Station. The action comes after BJP MP Nishikant Dubey allegedly entered the temple and offered prayers on March 14 despite a ban on devotees.

The Shri Bhimashankar Temple, is one of the 12 jyotirlingas in India. It sees a large number of devotees throughout the year, especially during Shravan and Maha Shivratri. The temple has been closed to the public since January. Construction work for a new sabhamandap and other facilities is underway. Authorities said the restrictions were imposed for safety and the smooth execution of the project. The work is part of preparations for the upcoming Kumbh Mela. The ban was in place even during Maha Shivratri in February.

Dubey’s visit during this period led to criticism and raised questions about how rules were bypassed. The matter was also discussed in the state assembly. Following this, the district administration started action.

Officials said police had placed two levels of barricades on the road leading to the temple. However, Dubey’s vehicle reportedly crossed the first checkpoint and was allowed ahead. It is alleged that the main gate of the temple was then opened for him. He entered during the time when access to the inner area is briefly allowed for rituals and performed darshan. Sources said some priests had objected, but the visit still took place.

Taking note of the incident, District Collector Jitendra Dudi ordered an inquiry. Sub-divisional officer Anil Daude was appointed to investigate. Based on early findings, notices were issued to both the temple trust and the police staff involved.

“The entry was allowed, and rules were not followed. We have asked for an explanation. Strict action will be taken if any lapse is found,” Daude said.

Officials added that Dubey had arrived by helicopter and landed on private land, where no prior permission was needed. He then travelled by road towards the temple. It is believed he informed authorities that he was visiting the area for inspection work, which helped him reach near the restricted zone.

A temple trustee, who wished to remain anonymous, said the situation developed quickly. The trustee admitted that rules should have been followed more strictly and said the trust will take legal advice before replying to the notice.