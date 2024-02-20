Pune: Aditi Malpani Presents 'Vimarsha' Painting To Swami Govind Dev Giriji Maharaj |

Aditi Malpani, the daughter of Dr Sanjay and Anuradha Malpani, director of the renowned Malpani Group, presented the painting 'Vimarsha' to Swami Govind Dev Giriji Maharaj on his 75th birth anniversary at the grand Gita Bhakti Amrit Mahotsava organised by Geeta Parivar at Alandi.

Expressing his sentiments, Govind Dev Giriji Maharaj mentioned that there is no shortage of artists in the city, and through artists, the culture of the state reaches across the country and the world. "Aditi, a talented young painter, has captured the hearts of many with her wonderful paintings of the trinity of Durga, Saraswati, and Lakshmi—symbols of power, vitality, and prosperity," he added.

“In this work of art, the melodious sound of Indian instruments such as tabla, veena, and sitar is heard, and divine light spreads from within. It feels like being touched by the energies of Maa Saraswati, Maa Lakshmi, and Maa Durga,” he added.

Aditi, who has pursued higher education in Industrial Designing in Barcelona, Spain, has been fascinated by art since childhood.

Baba Ramdev praised the painting, describing it as a wonderful depiction of the Goddess that pleases the mind and leads to a meditative state.

The 6 by 6 feet painting depicts the five elements of earth, water, fire, air, and void, and it is created by combining art from mechanics, music, and product design.

Speaking about the journey of creating this artwork, Aditi said, “This painting is based on Swami Gobind Dev Giriji Maharaj's concept of Sri Yantra. While studying Sri Yantra in Swamiji's holy presence and under his guidance, I felt an inner connection with a divine power that led to the idea of this painting. It felt as if some power was doing this work through me, and I sensed a clear indication of God's blessings and support in realising my imagination. I felt as if I was seeing the goddess in the temple, and her energy was showering all over me.