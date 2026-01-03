Pune ACB Traps Zilla Parishad Health Officer Red-Handed While Accepting ₹3 Lakh | File Image

The Pune unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught a Zilla Parishad health officer red-handed on Friday while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 3 lakh for facilitating a transfer in the Health Department.

The accused has been identified as Ramkisan Gangadhar Ghyar (43), a health officer with the Pune Zilla Parishad. The action was taken in front of the Zilla Parishad office in Pune.

According to the ACB, the complainant, a 41-year-old male health worker, was transferred in June 2025 from the Deputy Director Health Office, Kolhapur, to Pune. However, despite the transfer order, he was not given a posting in Pune and was retained in the Deputy Director’s office, where no sanctioned post existed.

The complainant later applied for a posting at a vacant health worker post at the Primary Health Centre in Bawda, Indapur taluka. When he approached Dr Bhagwan Pawar, Deputy Director of Health, Pune, he was allegedly directed to meet Ramkisan Ghyar. Ghyar is said to be in regular contact with the Deputy Director.

During meetings, Ghyar allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 3 lakh on behalf of the Deputy Director to process the complainant’s transfer. Following the demand, the complainant lodged a complaint with the ACB on December 2, 2025.

The ACB conducted verification on December 4 and 5, during which the demand for the bribe was confirmed. Acting on this, a trap was laid on January 2, 2026, and Ghyar was caught while accepting the full bribe amount of Rs 3 lakh.

A case is being registered against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, at Bundgarden Police Station, Pune city. Further investigation is underway.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Shirish Sardeshpande, Additional Superintendent of Police Ajit Patil, and Additional Superintendent of Police Arjun Bhosale of the ACB, Pune.

The ACB has appealed to citizens to report any demand for bribes by public servants or their agents to the Anti-Corruption Bureau through its helpline numbers, WhatsApp, or official email.