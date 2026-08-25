Pune: ABVP, Congress Trade Blame Over COEP Hostel Clash | X

Pune: The political blame game over the clash between ABVP and NSUI-Youth Congress workers at the COEP Technological University hostel continued, with both sides accusing each other of pressuring students and triggering the confrontation ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme in Pune, which took place last week. Police have registered cases based on complaints from both sides and are investigating the incident.

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The dispute began after a video of a female COEP student surfaced in which she apologised for remarks about alleged excess fees at the college. The student later released another video saying she was not associated with politics and should not be dragged into the political dispute.

The ABVP, in its press conference, alleged that Congress and NSUI workers were pressuring students to attend Gandhi’s programme and had used inducements and threats. It further alleged that three students were pressured after refusing to attend the programme and that the issue eventually led to an altercation at the hostel.

ABVP also alleged that Congress workers entered the campus and attacked students after one of them spoke about the alleged pressure. The organisation demanded strict legal action against those who threatened or assaulted students and said educational institutions should remain free from political pressure.

However, Congress has rejected the allegations. Akshay Jain of the Youth Congress told The Free Press Journal that the ABVP had initiated the confrontation.

“Whatever ABVP has said is false. They had started the fight. The girl was under pressure and stress due to ABVP people meeting and putting her under pressure,” Jain said.

He denied that the confrontation was linked to pressure allegedly exerted by NSUI or Congress leaders and questioned the version being circulated by the ABVP.

“I request the Pune police commissioner to please release the actual CCTV footage of that night and show Punekars who is at fault,” Jain said. He added that the Congress would take legal action against the ABVP over what he termed a false narrative.

The Congress has also alleged that ABVP members had pressured and threatened the female student after she spoke in support of Gandhi’s programme.

Meanwhile, an FIR was registered at Shivajinagar police station on a complaint by ABVP office-bearer Malhar Patil against several NSUI and Congress workers. Police invoked provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to causing hurt, rioting and criminal intimidation. Police officials have confirmed that counter-complaints were also submitted by the two sides and further investigation is underway.