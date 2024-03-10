Pune: AAP's Mukund Kirdat Questions Hasty Groundbreaking For Warje Hospital |

Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Mukund Kirdat raised concerns about the rapid construction of a multispeciality hospital in Warje Malwadi by the Pune Municipal Corporation after the demolition of the Arvind Bartakke Hospital.

Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis conducted the groundbreaking ceremony on Sunday.

Kirdat questioned the municipal corporation's prioritisation of public health, emphasising the lack of budgetary provisions for it. He expressed skepticism about the Shinde-Fadnavis government's decision to act as a guarantor for a contractor company's loan of Rs 360 crore. Kirdat highlighted that only 10 percent of the 350-bed hospital will be available to the municipal corporation, raising concerns about the return on investment compared to the municipal land and the contractor's loan.

He criticised the municipality for not disclosing information about the treatment provided to Pune residents in hospitals previously built by the Municipal Corporation.

Kirdat questioned the need for the hurried groundbreaking ceremony, considering the long-term agreement of 30 years, which he believes will result in losses for the people of Pune. He raised doubts about the public benefit of the hospital and its services, especially when handed over to private institutions.

Kirdat pointed out the unusual arrangement where the municipal corporation acts as a guarantor for the contractor's loan, expressing concern about the motives behind such decisions. He questioned the interests served by this agreement and raised inquiries about the contractor, Amber Ayde of Rural Enhancer, seeking clarity on the purpose and urgency of the hospital's construction before the Lok Sabha elections.