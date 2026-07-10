Pune: 61-Year-Old Man Dies After Collapsing During Palkhi Procession Near Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir

File Photo | Representational Image

A 61-year-old man died after collapsing near the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir during the Palkhi procession in Pune on Thursday. Police clarified that the incident was not caused by crowding or a stampede.

The deceased has been identified as Umakant Bhalerao (61), who was an asthma patient and had reportedly been experiencing breathing difficulties. According to police, he developed health complications and collapsed near the temple.

Speaking about the incident, Krushikesh Rawale, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1), said there was no heavy crowd at the spot where the man collapsed, as there was a considerable gap in the procession. He clarified that the Palkhi crowd did not cause the incident.

Police officers, including Crime Branch PI Muley and the Senior Police Inspector of the local police station, were present nearby and immediately rushed to assist Bhalerao. He was first taken to a nearby hospital and was later shifted to Sassoon General Hospital for further treatment.

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Doctors at Sassoon General Hospital declared him dead. The preliminary cause of death has been recorded as coronary artery disease, according to the attending doctors.

Police said Bhalerao's family informed them that he had been suffering from health issues for a long time and had raised no complaint regarding the incident. The family has also requested that a post-mortem examination not be conducted. Authorities said a decision on the request will be taken in accordance with the legal procedure.