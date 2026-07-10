Pune: Khadakwasla Dam Reaches Full Capacity; City's Four Reservoirs Reach 56% Storage | File Photo (Khadakwasla Dam)

Pune: Continuous rainfall over the past eight days has brought much-needed relief to Pune, with the Khadakwasla Dam reaching 100 per cent of its storage capacity. The rise in water levels has eased concerns over the city's water supply for the coming months.

The heavy rainfall has also increased water storage in the three other dams that supply water to Pune. Together, the four major reservoirs are now around 56 per cent full. Although this is still about 13 per cent lower than the storage recorded during the same period last year due to the delayed arrival of the monsoon, officials say the recent rains have significantly improved the overall water situation.

While the rains have boosted reservoir levels, they have also caused widespread disruption across the city. Several roads have been flooded, and rivers and canals have been flowing above normal levels. Authorities are closely monitoring the inflow into the dams to ensure safe water management.

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The heavy rain has also affected popular tourist destinations. The Forest Department has closed the Andharban Trek indefinitely after landslides and heavy flows of mud, rocks and water damaged the trekking route.

Officials said the decision was taken to ensure the safety of visitors. No casualties or incidents of tourists being stranded have been reported.

The administration has appealed to citizens to avoid visiting the Andharban Trek until further notice and to follow safety advisories as heavy rainfall continues across the region.