Pune: Hinjawadi Metro Launch Delayed Again As Safety Clearance Is Still Pending | Sourced

Pune: The launch of the first phase of the Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar Metro is likely to be delayed beyond the planned July 15 date, as authorities are still awaiting the final safety clearance required to begin passenger services.

The mandatory inspection by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) has already been completed. However, commercial operations on the 12-station stretch between Maan and Balewadi can only begin after the CMRS submits its final report and issues the required safety certificate.

Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) Commissioner Abhijit Chaudhari said the metro is expected to take at least 15 days to become operational after the safety report is received. He added that he will inspect all 12 stations before the launch to ensure any pending work is completed.

The delay is the latest setback for the 23-km metro corridor, which has already missed several completion deadlines. Earlier this year, the Maharashtra government decided to open the project in phases, with the Maan-Balewadi section planned for the first phase, while the remaining stations will be opened later.

The recent CMRS inspection was the final statutory safety check after earlier inspections carried out in May. Once the final clearance is received, the launch date will be decided in consultation with the state government.

The project's timeline has been revised multiple times. The first phase was initially expected to open in May, then postponed to the end of June, and later rescheduled for July 15. With the safety approval still pending, the latest target is also expected to be missed.

The continued delay has disappointed thousands of daily commuters, especially IT professionals who travel to Hinjawadi. Many said they have been waiting for the metro for months, yet continue to face heavy traffic along the route.

Commuters said repeated changes to the launch schedule have tested public patience, with many hoping the metro service will finally begin soon instead of another revised deadline.