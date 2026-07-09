Pune Witnesses Sea Of Devotees As Sant Dnyaneshwar & Sant Tukaram Palkhis Enter City | PHOTOS

Pune Witnesses Sea Of Devotees As Sant Dnyaneshwar & Sant Tukaram Palkhis Enter City | Anand Chaini

Pune: Lakhs of Warkaris entered Pune on Thursday as the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi from Alandi and the Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi from Dehu reached the city amid tight security and elaborate traffic arrangements. Both processions will halt in Pune before continuing their journey towards Saswad and eventually Pandharpur as part of the annual Ashadhi Wari pilgrimage.

The Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi entered Pune from the Dehu side and proceeded to the Nivdung Vitthal Temple in Nana Peth for its traditional halt. The Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi entered the city from Alandi and reached the Palkhi Vitthal Temple in Bhavani Peth, where it halted for the day.

Devotees filled the city streets, chanting “Vitthal Vitthal”, singing abhangs and playing traditional instruments as the two processions passed through Pune. Residents welcomed the Warkaris by offering drinking water, food and other essential services at several locations.

The arrival of the twin Palkhis led to major traffic diversions across Pune. Police closed several key roads in phases and diverted vehicles to alternate routes to ensure the smooth movement of the processions. Thousands of police personnel were deployed, while CCTV cameras, GPS tracking and other technology-based surveillance systems were used to monitor the event and manage crowds.

The annual Wari is one of Maharashtra’s oldest and largest religious traditions. Every year, lakhs of devotees walk nearly 250 kilometres from Alandi and Dehu to the Vitthal Temple in Pandharpur. The pilgrimage concludes on Ashadhi Ekadashi after passing through several towns and villages across the state.

After their stay in Pune, both Palkhis will resume their onward journey towards Saswad before continuing to Pandharpur, where devotees will offer prayers to Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukmini.

All photographs were taken by Anand Chaini, a photographer for The Free Press Journal in Pune.