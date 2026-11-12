Pune: 551 Special Train Trips, Extra Counters For Diwali & Chhath Puja | File Image

Pune: With the ongoing Diwali and Chhath Puja festivities triggering a surge in passenger traffic, the Pune Division of Central Railway has rolled out an extensive crowd management and passenger facilitation plan, arranging 551 special train trips in both directions during October and November 2026. Additional trains have also been announced to accommodate passengers travelling to Bihar and other destinations, particularly those returning home for Chhath Puja.

The special train services connect Pune with major destinations, including Danapur, Gorakhpur, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Jhansi, Nagpur, Kalaburagi and Ghazipur City. In view of the continuing rush, Central Railway has announced additional one-way and unreserved special trains between Pune and Danapur, besides extending the existing Pune-Danapur festival special services until the end of November.

As part of the latest arrangements, Train No. 01473 Pune-Danapur One-Way Special will depart from Pune on November 12 at 8.20pm and reach Danapur at 5.50am on November 14. The train will have 20 coaches, comprising 10 sleeper-class coaches, eight general second-class coaches and two guard/luggage vans. Reservations for the train opened on November 11.

Additionally, Train No. 01471 Pune-Danapur Unreserved Special, operated using an Amrit Bharat rake, departed from Pune on November 11 at 8.20pm. The train is part of Central Railway's efforts to accommodate passengers travelling towards Bihar during the festive period.

The railway has also extended the Pune-Danapur-Hadapsar special train services (01441/01442) by 11 additional trips in each direction. The Pune-Danapur service will operate until November 28, while the Danapur-Hadapsar service will continue until November 30.

Another special service has been arranged between Jaipur, Khadki and Durgapura. The Jaipur-Khadki train (09713) will depart from Jaipur on November 13 and reach Khadki on November 14, while the return service from Khadki to Durgapura (09714) will depart on November 15.

Dedicated holding area, additional security personnel

To prevent overcrowding on platforms, Pune Railway Station has established a dedicated passenger holding area spread across approximately 15,000 square feet, with a capacity to accommodate around 2,200 passengers. The facility is equipped with lighting, drinking water, toilets, urinals, public announcement systems, passenger information displays, train indicator boards and CCTV surveillance. Food and drinking water are also available through authorised vendors.

Security arrangements have been strengthened at Pune, Hadapsar and Khadki stations, with 290 Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel deployed. Of these, 200 personnel are stationed at Pune, 50 at Hadapsar and 40 at Khadki. Additionally, 57 ticket-checking personnel have been deployed across these stations to regulate passenger movement and prevent unauthorised entry into reserved coaches.

Six additional ticket counters have been opened at Pune Railway Station and five at Hadapsar during peak hours. Mobile UTS ticketing facilities and 15 Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs), supported by 13 facilitators working in shifts, are also available to reduce queues.

War room to monitor passenger movement

Sahyog help desks and enquiry counters have been established at Pune, Miraj, Hadapsar, Daund, Ahilyanagar and Khadki stations. Quick Response Teams have also been deployed at Pune station to provide immediate assistance during emergencies and manage crowds.

A dedicated war room has been activated at the divisional level to monitor passenger movement and coordinate responses during peak hours.

Divisional Railway Manager Rajesh Kumar Verma and Additional Divisional Railway Manager PU Jadhav, along with senior branch officers, have been regularly visiting Pune Railway Station to review crowd management arrangements and interact with passengers to address their concerns.