Pune: 45% of Work Completed On Metro Line-3 From Mann-Hinjawadi To Shivajinagar; Click Here For More Details |

Amid a surge in ridership and mounting calls for route extensions, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) is expediting the development of the 23.2-km-long Metro Line 3 project, connecting Mann village through Hinjawadi to Shivajinagar.

Substantial headway has been made in the civil work for Metro Line 3, which spans from Maan to Hinjawadi to Shivajinagar, with roughly 45 percent of the project now completed. The latest developments were shared during a review meeting chaired by Chandraknt Patil, the Minister of Higher and Technical Education on Thursday Pune Airport.

Minister Patil emphasised the substantial impact of Metro Line-3, particularly in addressing traffic challenges in the Hinjawadi area, benefiting around four lakh passengers. He pledged full support to resolve any issues related to the project during the recent review meeting.

4000 segment casting were done along with 80% construction of pillars.

Read Also Good News For Punekars! Metro From Nigdi To Katraj Soon As Ajit Pawar Pushes For Metro Extension

Expected to be ready in March 2025

Initially planned for completion in 40 months, the new operational readiness deadline is now expected to be March 2025, taking into account the actual project commencement in 2021.

Alok Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer of Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited, provided insights into the metro route, covering approximately 24 km from Man-Hinjawadi to Shivajinagar, with 23 stations, 16 of which are presently under construction. Kapoor noted, "The project's total cost is 8,313 crores, and the service is anticipated to transport nearly 30,000 passengers per hour during peak hours between the Information Technology Park in Hinjawadi and Shivajinagar, significantly alleviating traffic congestion in the Hinjawadi area."

The Metro service will reduce travel time along the 23.3 km route to less than 35 minutes, making the journey from Mann metro depot via Hinjawadi Park to Civil Court in Shivajinagar more efficient compared to the current hour-plus road commute.

Read Also Pune: 25 Motorbikes Gutted In Fire At Sales Shop On Sinhagad Road

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)