 Pune: 45% of Work Completed On Metro Line-3 From Mann-Hinjawadi To Shivajinagar; Click Here For More Details
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: 45% of Work Completed On Metro Line-3 From Mann-Hinjawadi To Shivajinagar; Click Here For More Details

Pune: 45% of Work Completed On Metro Line-3 From Mann-Hinjawadi To Shivajinagar; Click Here For More Details

The latest developments were shared during a review meeting chaired by Chandraknt Patil, the Minister of Higher and Technical Education on Thursday Pune Airport.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 05, 2023, 06:10 PM IST
article-image
Pune: 45% of Work Completed On Metro Line-3 From Mann-Hinjawadi To Shivajinagar; Click Here For More Details |

Amid a surge in ridership and mounting calls for route extensions, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) is expediting the development of the 23.2-km-long Metro Line 3 project, connecting Mann village through Hinjawadi to Shivajinagar.

Substantial headway has been made in the civil work for Metro Line 3, which spans from Maan to Hinjawadi to Shivajinagar, with roughly 45 percent of the project now completed. The latest developments were shared during a review meeting chaired by Chandraknt Patil, the Minister of Higher and Technical Education on Thursday Pune Airport.

Minister Patil emphasised the substantial impact of Metro Line-3, particularly in addressing traffic challenges in the Hinjawadi area, benefiting around four lakh passengers. He pledged full support to resolve any issues related to the project during the recent review meeting.

4000 segment casting were done along with 80% construction of pillars.

Read Also
Good News For Punekars! Metro From Nigdi To Katraj Soon As Ajit Pawar Pushes For Metro Extension
article-image

Expected to be ready in March 2025

Initially planned for completion in 40 months, the new operational readiness deadline is now expected to be March 2025, taking into account the actual project commencement in 2021.

Alok Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer of Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited, provided insights into the metro route, covering approximately 24 km from Man-Hinjawadi to Shivajinagar, with 23 stations, 16 of which are presently under construction. Kapoor noted, "The project's total cost is 8,313 crores, and the service is anticipated to transport nearly 30,000 passengers per hour during peak hours between the Information Technology Park in Hinjawadi and Shivajinagar, significantly alleviating traffic congestion in the Hinjawadi area."

The Metro service will reduce travel time along the 23.3 km route to less than 35 minutes, making the journey from Mann metro depot via Hinjawadi Park to Civil Court in Shivajinagar more efficient compared to the current hour-plus road commute.

Read Also
Pune: 25 Motorbikes Gutted In Fire At Sales Shop On Sinhagad Road
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Latest Update On New Terminal Building At Airport; Progress Discussed In Review Meeting Led by...

Pune: Latest Update On New Terminal Building At Airport; Progress Discussed In Review Meeting Led by...

Pune Metro Construction Material Worth ₹24,000 Stolen

Pune Metro Construction Material Worth ₹24,000 Stolen

Pune: 45% of Work Completed On Metro Line-3 From Mann-Hinjawadi To Shivajinagar; Click Here For More...

Pune: 45% of Work Completed On Metro Line-3 From Mann-Hinjawadi To Shivajinagar; Click Here For More...

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge Launches Pothole-Free City Campaign

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge Launches Pothole-Free City Campaign

Pimpri-Chinchwad: International Wrestling Complex And Training Centre Inaugurated In Bhosari

Pimpri-Chinchwad: International Wrestling Complex And Training Centre Inaugurated In Bhosari