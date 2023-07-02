Pune: 39 Officers Complete Marine Engineering Course At INS Shivaji |

The Marine Engineering Specialisation Course (MESC) at INS Shivaji celebrated the graduation of 39 officers, hailing from various naval forces. Among them were 19 officers from the Indian Navy, 15 from the Sri Lankan Navy, two from the Myanmar Navy, two from the Bangladesh Navy, and one from the Nigerian Navy. The ceremony was graced by Vice Admiral Sandeep Naithani AVSM, VSM, Chief of Materiel, who served as the esteemed Chief Guest.

Over the course of 105 weeks, the officers underwent a rigorous and comprehensive training program. This training encompassed a wide range of activities, including practical experience, watchkeeping on naval warships, and the completion of diverse Marine Engineering projects. The primary goal of the curriculum was to foster technical expertise and research acumen among the participants, who were engaged in various naval projects. These projects spanned from the development of anti-corrosive coating techniques for pipes to the design of Thermo-Electric Generators for Waste Heat Recovery Systems.

Officers who demonstrated exceptional performance awarded

During the ceremony, the officers who demonstrated exceptional performance and dedication were honoured with prestigious awards. Lt Sunny Deol received the distinguished 'Best All-Round Officer' trophy, acknowledging his outstanding achievements. Lt Rakshit Narayan Pai was awarded the 'Best Sportsman' trophy for his exceptional sporting prowess, while Lt Sachin Yadav was recognized with the 'Positive Living Officer' trophy for his exemplary attitude and conduct. Lt Cdr Yusuf Mirdha from the Bangladesh Navy was acclaimed as the 'First in Order of Academic Merit' for his exceptional academic performance. Lt(E) MASL Wijerathne of the Sri Lankan Navy was recognized as the 'Best International Officer Trainee' for his remarkable contributions throughout the course.

The successful completion of the Marine Engineering Specialisation Course signifies the officers' mastery of critical skills and their readiness to undertake challenging roles within their respective navies. The knowledge and practical experience gained from the course will undoubtedly contribute to enhancing the capabilities of their naval forces.

INS Shivaji, a renowned establishment of the Indian Navy, has consistently played a leading role in providing specialized training in marine engineering. The institution's unwavering commitment to excellence and the development of highly skilled professionals continue to bolster not only the maritime capabilities of India but also those of partner nations.