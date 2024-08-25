Pune: 35 Mandals Unite For Grand Dahi Handi To Address Traffic Congestion & Noise Pollution | File Photo

Pune-based 35 leading Ganesh mandals have joined hands under an initiative by the Punit Balan Group (PBG) to celebrate a common Dahi Handi in the city this year.

To avoid congestion at various chowks, address security issues during the celebrations, and reduce pressure on the police department, Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Mandal Celebration Chief & Trustee Punit Balan brought together various mandals and decided to organise a common Dahi Handi at the historic Lal Mahal Chowk.

Balan shared details of the celebrations with the media. For the past few years, PBG and Guruji Talim Mandal have been holding a common Dahi Handi function, which has become popular in a short period.

Meanwhile, traffic issues have become increasingly severe in the city. Citizens and commuters face hardships as the Dahi Handi celebrations progress at major chowks. Moreover, security issues and noise pollution add to the woes of the general public.

Considering all these factors, Balan appealed to various mandals to hold a common Dahi Handi celebration. Responding to his appeal for a social cause, as many as 35 mandals from the city agreed and decided to join the common Dahi Handi programme.

Thus, a grand, collective Dahi Handi function will be held at Lal Mahal Chowk in Kasba Peth on Tuesday. Balan has appealed to Puneites to participate in the collective Dahi Handi celebrations.

The Ganesh mandals participating in the common Dahi Handi celebrations include Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Trust, Shri Tambdi Jogeshwari Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal Trust, Shri Tulshibaug Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal Trust, Shrimant Peshwe Ganpati Mandir, Puneshwar Mahadev Mandir Utsav Samiti, Navgraha Mitra Mandal Trust, Shri Sane Guruji Tarun Mandal, Hutatma Bhagat Singh Mitra Mandal, Trimurti Mitra Mandal (Manik Chowk), Janardan Pawale Sangh, Suyog Mitra Mandal Samyukta Siddhivinayak Mitra Mandal, Krantivir Rajguru Mandal, Shri Hanuman Mandal (Agrawal Talim), Krantivir Chandra Shekhar Azad Mandal, Janata Janardan Mandal, Vijay Arun Mandal Trust, Vyavahar Ali Chowk Mandal, Shri Abhimanyu Mandal Trust, Shri Krishna Mitra Mandal, Fani Ali Talim Trust, Tarun Shiv Ganesh Mitra Mandal Trust, Oscar Mitra Mandal, Prakash Mitra Mandal, Lokhande Talim Sangh, Twashta Kasar Samaj Sanstha, Bhoiraj Mitra Mandal, Thorle Bajirao Mitra Mandal, Bharat Mitra Mandal, Prabhat Pratishthan, Lal Mahal Navratro Utsav Samiti, Shri Kasba Ganpati Shiv Jayanti Utsav Mandal, Suryoday Pratishthan (Kharadi), Ganesh Mitra Mandal (Alka Chowk), Shri Gajanan Mandal (Laxmi Road), and Gurudatta Mitra Mandal (Mandai).

Speaking on the occasion, Balan said, “The Dahi Handi celebrations are organised by many Ganesh mandals and other social organisations. However, the police face pressure in arranging security due to the expanding scale of the celebrations. It also causes traffic issues and noise pollution. Therefore, we decided to find a solution to these problems and wanted to cooperate with the police so that the Puneites would not face hardships. Thus, we will hold a grand, common Dahi Handi function. All major mandals have supported the decision to participate in the common celebrations. We are thankful to all these mandals.”