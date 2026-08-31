Pune: 300 Professors Attend B.Pharm Syllabus Faculty Programme | Sourced

Pune: A one-day national-level Faculty Development Programme on ‘B.Pharm Syllabus 2026 based on National Education Policy (NEP) 2020’ was organised by Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University’s Poona College of Pharmacy in collaboration with the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI).

Vice-President of the Pharmacy Council of India Jashubhai Chaudhary was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony. The programme was presided over by Bharati Vidyapeeth Vice-Chancellor Dr Vivek Saoji. PCI members Dr Sanjay Toshniwal, Jagannath Shinde and Vijay Patil were also present.

Dr Atmaram Pawar, Principal of Poona College of Pharmacy and coordinator of the programme, delivered the welcome address.

Chaudhary said the PCI was organising such workshops across the country to familiarise pharmacy professors with the new B.Pharm syllabus based on NEP 2020. He urged professors and institutions to make full use of the workshops.

Around 300 professors from across the country participated in the programme and took part in discussions on the new B.Pharm curriculum and its implementation under NEP 2020.

Dr Varsha Pokharkar, Dr L Satyanarayanan and organising secretary Dr Vividha Dhapte were also present at the event.