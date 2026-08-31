Nashik: No Route Finalised Yet For Nashik-Pune Railway, Clarifies MP Rajabhau Waje |

Nashik: Certain reports being circulated regarding the Nashik–Pune railway project have created confusion among citizens. It is not factually correct to state that the final route for the Nashik–Pune railway via Nashik–Shirdi has been decided or that the entire project has received approval, Nashik MP Rajabhau Waje clarified.

Initially, a direct route connecting Nashik–Sinnar–Sangamner–Narayangaon–Chakan–Pune had been proposed for the Nashik–Pune railway. However, technical concerns arose after the possibility of an impact on the scientific operations of the GMRT observatory at Khodad near Narayangaon was raised. Subsequently, alternative routes began to be considered.

Against this backdrop, the Maharashtra government has constituted an expert committee under the chairmanship of senior nuclear scientist Dr Anil Kakodkar. The committee will conduct a technical and scientific study of various alternatives and submit its report. Waje said that since the committee’s report has not yet been received, it would be inappropriate to claim that any particular route has been finalised.

The approximately 95-km Nashik–Shirdi route and the approximately 133-km Ahilyanagar–Pune route are separate sections. Although the DPR process or land acquisition for these routes may have progressed, it cannot be concluded that the entire Nashik–Pune railway route has received final approval.

A nationally important scientific project such as the GMRT must be protected, Waje stressed. At the same time, he said serious consideration should be given to whether a direct Nashik–Pune railway route can be developed without affecting the functioning of the GMRT. All technical alternatives, including tunnels, elevated corridors and changes in alignment, should be thoroughly examined before deciding on a feasible route, he demanded.

The Nashik–Pune railway is an important project for the development of industry, agriculture, employment, education and tourism in Nashik and across North Maharashtra. Therefore, the final decision should be taken only after the Kakodkar Committee submits its report, keeping technical feasibility and larger public interest in mind, Waje said.

“Both the protection of the GMRT and the Nashik–Pune railway are important. Therefore, instead of hastily finalising any route, a decision in the public interest should be taken after considering the Kakodkar Committee’s report and all available technical alternatives.”

— Rajabhau Waje, MP, Nashik

“The Nashik–Pune railway is an extremely important project for the development of Nashik and the entire North Maharashtra region. It would not be appropriate to claim that any route has been finalised before the Kakodkar Committee submits its report.”

— Bhaskar Bhagre, MP, Dindori