Nashik: Prisha Mankar Clinches Gold In U-17 Judo; Yug Takes Bronze In U-14 |

Nashik: Students from Horizon Academy (run by Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj) in Makhmalabad have brought laurels to the school by achieving remarkable success in the Nashik District-level Judo competition organised by the District Sports Officer's office.

In the Under-17 girls' category, Prisha Santosh Mankar delivered an outstanding performance to secure the first position and win the gold medal. Meanwhile, Yug Santosh Mankar secured the third position in the Under-14 boys' category. Both students achieved this success through a combination of skill, perseverance, and self-confidence.

The students greatly benefited from the guidance of sports teachers Aadesh Patole, Pratik Lokhande, and Vaishali Matsagar. Their mentorship proved invaluable for practice, honing technical skills, and preparing for the competition.

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Key office-bearers of Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj—including General Secretary Adv. Nitin Thakare, President Balasaheb Kshirsagar, President Dr Sunil Dhikale, Vice-Presidents Vishwas More and Devram Mogal, Secretary Dilip Dalvi, and Director Ramesh Pingle, along with School Management Committee Chairman Shankarrao Pingle, MVP Education Officer Dr Kailas Shinde, and Principal Bhagyashree Ladole, commended the students for their success and extended their best wishes for their future endeavours.

This achievement was made possible through the contributions of parents, sports teachers, and mentors, alongside the school's consistent encouragement. Principal Bhagyashree Ladole stated that Horizon Academy is continuously striving to ensure students excel in the field of sports alongside their academics.