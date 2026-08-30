Nashik’s ESDS Software Solutions IPO Gets Strong Response From Investors |

Nashik: The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Nashik-based cloud, data centre and artificial intelligence (AI) technology company ESDS Software Solution Limited has received an encouraging response from investors. The company’s approximately Rs 720-crore IPO, which opened for subscription on August 28, was subscribed 2.1 times on the very first day.



The IPO will remain open for subscription from August 28 to September 1, 2026. The company has fixed the price band at Rs 408 to Rs 429 per equity share. The lot size has been set at 34 shares, meaning retail investors will need to invest a minimum of Rs 14,586 at the upper end of the price band.



Entirely a Fresh Issue

The ESDS IPO is entirely a fresh issue of equity shares, with no Offer for Sale (OFS) component. Therefore, the funds raised through the public issue will primarily be available to the company for its expansion and business development plans.



The company aims to raise around Rs 720 crore by issuing approximately 1.68 crore equity shares.



Rs 216 Crore Raised from Anchor Investors

Ahead of the public issue, ESDS Software Solution raised around Rs 216 crore from anchor investors. The response from institutional and anchor investors is being viewed as a positive indication of market confidence in the company’s business model and future growth prospects.



Focus on Data Centres and AI Expansion

ESDS Software Solution operates in the fields of AI-enabled cloud computing, managed services, data centre infrastructure and software solutions. The company provides services including Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), managed services, cloud computing and data centre solutions.



The funds raised through the IPO are expected to support the company's expansion plans, particularly in strengthening and expanding its data centre infrastructure and technology capabilities. The company is also exploring growth opportunities in international markets, including Europe and Southeast Asia.



Strong Response from Retail and Non-Institutional Investors

According to the subscription data available at the end of the first day, the IPO was subscribed 2.1 times overall. The retail investor category reportedly received a subscription of around 2.69 times, while the non-institutional investor category witnessed a subscription of approximately 3.51 times.