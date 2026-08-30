Nashik: Rotten Onions, Worms And Maggots Found At Lasalgaon CWC Godown; Questions Raised Over Storage |

Nashik: The Central Government launched a massive onion procurement drive from May 15 through NAFED and the National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India (NCCF) under the Price Stabilisation Fund. However, a shocking reality has emerged in Lasalgaon, where onions purchased at a cost of crores of rupees have reportedly begun to rot.



A large quantity of onions stored at the Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) godown on Manmad Road in Lasalgaon has deteriorated. The rotting onions have reportedly become infested with worms and maggots, spreading a severe foul smell across the surrounding area. Dark, foul-smelling liquid is also reportedly flowing from the decaying stock, raising serious concerns over the management of the government's buffer stock.



During the three-and-a-half-month procurement campaign, around 1.20 lakh tonnes of onions were purchased at prices ranging from Rs 1,235 to Rs 2,345 per quintal. The onions were subsequently stored at various godowns across Nashik district.



With retail onion prices reportedly reaching Rs 60 to Rs 70 per kg in major metropolitan cities, including Delhi, onions from the buffer stock are being dispatched to Delhi, Guwahati, Chennai, Kolkata and Kochi to help stabilise prices. However, labourers are now reportedly being forced to work in foul-smelling conditions to segregate the good onions from the rotten stock.



The development has raised serious questions about the storage and handling of onions procured from farmers. If onions purchased by the government are rotting inside warehouses, questions are being raised over the effectiveness of the storage system and the precautions taken to prevent such losses.



There is growing demand for an immediate inquiry to determine the quantity of onions damaged, the precautions taken during storage and the financial loss suffered by the government. Those responsible for any negligence should be held accountable, it is being demanded.



‘Chennai Express’ Departs from Manmad

Meanwhile, as onion prices continue to rise, the Central Government has stepped up efforts to control prices through large-scale procurement and distribution of onions.



In a major movement of buffer stock, a special freight train carrying as much as 800 tonnes of onions left Manmad railway station for Chennai around midnight on Friday (August 28). The consignment is part of the government's efforts to increase supplies in major markets and curb the rising prices of onions.