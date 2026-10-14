Pune: 3 Ugandan Women Detained Near Hinjawadi For Visa Overstay, Deportation Process Begins | Pimpri-Chinchwad Police

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have detained three Ugandan women for allegedly staying in India beyond their permitted visa periods without obtaining extensions.

The Foreigners Registration Office (FRO) has initiated deportation proceedings against them following a verification drive at a residential complex in Marunji on Oct 13.

The women were found at Happy Homes in Marunji, under the Hinjawadi police station limits. According to the police, their visa details were verified through the Immigration, Visa, Foreigners Registration and Tracking (IVFRT) system, which confirmed that their permitted stays had expired.

The police identified the women as Doreck Ahaisbiwe, Prossy Ankunda and Amina Katusiime. They had entered India on student and medical visas, but none had obtained an extension, according to the police statement.

The FRO's Special Branch-2 team carried out the action following information received from a confidential source and technical analysis.

The operation was conducted under the directions of senior police officials as part of a drive to identify foreign nationals overstaying in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate limits.

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One visa expired days before action, two women had overstayed for months

The police verification found that the three women had different visa expiry dates.

Doreck Ahaisbiwe was staying on an S-1 student visa that expired on Oct 7, 2026. Her permitted stay had therefore expired six days before the police operation.

Prossy Ankunda had entered India on a medical visa that expired on Dec 29, 2025. Amina Katusiime's medical visa expired on Nov 11, 2025.

As of Oct 13, Ankunda had reportedly overstayed by around nine-and-a-half months, while Katusiime had overstayed by around 11 months.

During the inspection, the women produced photocopies of their documents when asked for their original passports and visas. The police then used the available details to verify their immigration records.

The police statement did not specify why the women had remained in India after their visas expired or whether they had applied for extensions.

Latest action follows cases involving Nigerian woman, Afghan student

The latest operation comes amid a series of police actions against foreign nationals found staying in India beyond the validity of their visas or residential permits.

In September, Pimpri-Chinchwad police deported Nigerian national Gift Okoh after finding that her passport and visa had expired in June 2024. The police had obtained an emergency travel document from the Nigerian High Commission and an exit permit from the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Mumbai before her deportation.

Later that month, police detained Afghan student Danyar Hussain, 26, in Bavdhan Budruk after finding that his student visa and residential permit had expired on Jan 31, 2026. He had reportedly been pursuing an MA in Economics at Modern College in Shivajinagar but had stopped attending classes in January.

Deportation proceedings were initiated in that case as well.

Police warn landlords, hotels to report foreign nationals

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate has appealed to residents, landlords and accommodation providers to report foreign nationals staying at their premises.

According to the police, anyone accommodating a foreign national in a room, bungalow, flat or hotel must submit Form C and inform the FRO within 24 hours. Failure to comply may invite legal action.

The police have also urged citizens to inform the FRO if they come across foreign nationals suspected of staying illegally in their area.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of Police Commissioner Vinay Kumar Chaubey, Joint Commissioner of Police Dr Shashikant Mahavarkar, Additional Commissioner Sarang Awad and Deputy Commissioner of Police Dheeraj Patil, among other senior officials.

The police statement did not specify where the three women are being held or when they are likely to be deported.