Pune: 3 Of 7 MPSC Protesters Call Off Hunger Strike Over Health Concerns | Sourced

Pune: Three of the seven students who had been on a hunger strike as part of the ongoing Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) protest at SM Joshi Bridge in Pune called off their fast on Friday after their health deteriorated. The decision followed appeals from senior supporters of the agitation and concerns over the potential impact of prolonged fasting on their health, particularly their kidneys.

The students -- Somnath Chavan, Rishikesh Gangurde and Gajanan Shelke -- ended their fast after being persuaded by senior supporters. They were given milk to mark the conclusion of their hunger strike. However, the larger agitation demanding the resignation of MPSC chairman Vivek Bhimanwar continues.

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, who has been leading the protest, said, “The three students had withdrawn from fasting after their health concerns became serious. The students had ended their fast following appeals from senior leaders and after some of their health conditions deteriorated.”

Congress MLA Vishwajeet Kadam, who visited and supported the protesting students, said, “Our fight has not stopped; rather, it has intensified further. Our resolve remains firm that we will not retreat until the demand for the resignation of MPSC chairman Vivek Bhimanwar is fulfilled. The struggle for the students’ legitimate rights will continue with even greater strength.”

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Doctors monitoring the students had warned that prolonged fasting could adversely affect their health, with particular concern over possible kidney complications. The deterioration in the students’ health prompted supporters to urge them to prioritise their well-being and discontinue the fast.