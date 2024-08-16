Pune: 3 Class X Students Held For Sharing Morphed Obscene Images Of Classmates On Instagram | FPJ Photo

In a shocking case in Pune, three Class X students have been held for sharing morphed obscene images of their classmates on Instagram. The incident took place between June 16 to June 30 in the Hadapsar Police Station jurisdiction.

According to the police, the accused students surreptitiously captured photos and videos of their four classmates. They later manipulated the content using a Telegram Bot App to create obscene and adult content out of it.

One of the accused posted the content on his own Instagram account. He also forwarded the content to his friends. Meanwhile, one of the students informed their school teacher about this, who then informed the victims' parents.

The alarming incident then led to a complaint being filed by the victims' parents at the Hadapsar Police Station.

Regarding the matter, Hadapsar Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Senior Police Inspector Santosh Pandhre said, "This is a very sensitive matter. We have taken all three minor accused into custody and sent them to a rehabilitation centre. We have seized the mobile phones. We will present them in court and after technical analysis, action will be taken against them as per the law. Why they did such a crime is a part of the investigation; soon everything will be on the table."