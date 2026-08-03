Pune: 29-Year-Old Computer Engineer Dies By Suicide After Jumping From 15th Floor Of Upscale Society In Hadapsar | Representative Image

Pune: A 29-year-old computer engineer allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the 15th floor of an apartment in an upscale residential society in Hadapsar late on Saturday night. Police suspect ongoing family disputes may have driven him to take the extreme step.

An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered at Hadapsar Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

According to Senior Police Inspector Hemant Patil of Hadapsar Police Station, the deceased was a native of Suguda village in Odisha and had been living in a rented apartment in the society. He was employed with a private information technology company in Pune.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the engineer had been facing marital issues for the past several days. Frequent disputes with his wife had reportedly escalated, and the couple's relationship had reached the stage of divorce proceedings. Police believe the ongoing domestic discord may have been a factor behind the alleged suicide.

Residents of the housing society rushed outside after hearing a loud thud around midnight. They found the engineer lying in a pool of blood and immediately alerted the police.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead before treatment could begin.

Police conducted a spot inspection and informed the deceased's family, who have since travelled from Odisha to Pune. Further investigation is underway.