Pune: 227 Trees At Risk On Durga Tekdi As PCMC Plans Water Tank | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Around 227 trees on Durgadevi Hill, also known as Durga Tekdi, in Nigdi are likely to be affected by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation's (PCMC) proposed water tank project. The civic body's garden department has put up notices on the trees, inviting objections and suggestions from citizens until December 1.

The proposal has triggered opposition from environmentalists and residents, who fear that the project could damage one of the city's remaining green spaces. On Thursday morning, activists, students and women staged a Chipko protest by embracing trees marked for transplantation or removal.

According to PCMC Chief Garden Superintendent Mahesh Gargote, of the 227 trees identified, 132 are proposed to be transplanted, while 95 will have to be completely removed. He said the objections received from citizens would be heard before the proposal is placed before the Tree Authority Committee for a decision.

The civic body plans to construct two water tanks as part of its efforts to improve water distribution across Pimpri-Chinchwad. One tank is proposed at the Sector 23 water treatment plant, while the other will be built on Durgadevi Hill.

Water will be pumped from the treatment plant through a closed pipeline to the proposed underground tank on the hill. From there, it will be supplied to different parts of the city using gravity.

The project requires around 4,500 square metres of land for the tank and another 7,500 square metres for the pipeline.

PCMC Executive Engineer Mahesh Baride said the project aims to ensure regular water supply at adequate pressure and maintain balanced distribution across the city.

He said the system would also reduce dependence on pumping stations. In case of a power failure, water could be supplied from the elevated storage facility using gravity, without relying entirely on electricity-driven pumps.

Environmentalists demand changes to project layout

Environmentalists have questioned the need to affect so many trees for the project. They said the remaining green spaces in Pimpri-Chinchwad must be protected as the city continues to expand.

Social activists Maruti Bhapkar, Bhagwan Pathare, Nilesh Shinde, Jitendra Chavda, Baba Mohite, Prashant Matere and Bhavesh Patel participated in Thursday's protest. Students and women also joined the demonstration.

Local corporator Amit Gawde said there was no opposition to constructing the water tank but stressed that the project should not come at the cost of environmental damage.

He said PCMC should explore changes to the project layout to save the existing trees. He also stressed the need to protect older trees instead of removing them for construction.

Objections to be heard on December 1

PCMC has invited citizens and environmentalists to submit their objections and suggestions by December 1. Gargote said a hearing would be held after the objections were received. The proposal would then be placed before the Tree Authority Committee.

The tree-related figures have also drawn attention because reports have cited different estimates of the number likely to be affected. While the garden department's notice identifies 227 trees, a separate report by The Times of India cited a proposal covering 245 trees and officials' estimate that around 92 could actually be affected.

The final number will depend on the civic body's assessment and the decision of the Tree Authority Committee.