Pune: 2,159 Theft, Robbery Cases In 8 Months; Valuables Worth ₹44 Crore Stolen | AI

Pune: Residents of Pune reported the loss of valuables worth more than ₹44 crore to theft and robbery between Jan 1 and Aug 31, 2026, according to Pune City Police statistics. A total of 2,159 cases were registered during the eight-month period, but police have detected only 594 cases, leaving a significant number of offences unresolved.

The statistics cover cases registered between Jan 1 and Aug 31, 2026, within the Pune City Police Commissionerate.

The figures reveal the scale of property crime in the city, with an average of nearly nine theft and robbery cases registered every day. While theft accounted for the bulk of the cases, robberies contributed a substantial share of the total value of stolen property.

Of the 2,159 cases registered, 1,863 were theft cases and 296 were robbery cases. Police have detected 474 theft cases and 120 robbery cases, taking the overall detection rate to approximately 27.5%.

Valuables Worth Nearly ₹36 Crore Yet to Be Recovered

The statistics show that valuables worth ₹30.64 crore were reported stolen in theft cases, of which property worth ₹5.02 crore has been recovered. This leaves valuables worth approximately ₹25.62 crore yet to be recovered.

In robbery cases, property worth ₹13.50 crore was reported stolen, while valuables worth ₹3.16 crore have been recovered. The unrecovered amount stands at approximately ₹10.34 crore.

Combined, the unrecovered value of stolen valuables in theft and robbery cases stands at approximately ₹35.97 crore.

Robberies Account for Higher Value of Losses

Although robbery cases account for only around 14% of the total cases registered, they represent approximately 31% of the total value of stolen property.

The average value of stolen valuables per robbery case stands at approximately ₹4.56 lakh, nearly three times the average loss of ₹1.64 lakh per theft case.

The figures underline the financial impact of robberies on victims, even though theft remains the dominant category in terms of the number of cases registered.

412 Suspects Arrested in Theft and Robbery Cases

According to the statistics, police have arrested 263 suspects in theft cases and 149 suspects in robbery cases, taking the combined number of suspects arrested to 412.

Police have detected 594 cases across both categories. However, the figures also show that 1,565 cases remain undetected, highlighting the continuing challenge of tracing offenders and recovering stolen property.

For residents, the figures offer a sobering picture of property crime in Pune. With valuables worth nearly ₹36 crore yet to be recovered, the focus remains on improving case detection, identifying offenders and returning stolen property to victims.