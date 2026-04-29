Pune: 20 Trees Chopped At PMC Mayor's Bungalow; Authorities Yet To Give Reason - PHOTOS

Pune: 20 Trees Chopped At PMC Mayor's Bungalow; Authorities Yet To Give Reason | Sourced

Even as alarm grows over rising temperatures and rapid loss of green cover, nearly 20 trees have been cut at the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor's bungalow, leaving the once-lush premises stark and barren in the middle of summer.

The development has triggered concern and raised serious questions, particularly at a time when the civic body is actively projecting its commitment to environmental conservation through plantation drives and green initiatives. Adding to the controversy, officials have reportedly been unable to clearly explain the reasons behind the tree cutting.

According to information, several trees in the front courtyard and rear side of the Mayor’s bungalow have been completely felled, while many others have had major branches chopped off, leaving behind trunks nearly 20 feet high. The affected trees include mango, tamarind, neem and other species.

The incident comes at a time when Pune is reeling under intense summer heat, with temperatures crossing 40 degrees Celsius in recent days. As citizens express growing concern over declining tree cover and worsening urban heat, the cutting of trees at a prominent civic property has drawn sharp attention.

Ironically, PMC has consistently promoted tree conservation through annual monsoon plantation drives and free sapling distribution, while citizens have repeatedly opposed tree felling linked to development projects. Against this backdrop, the action at the Mayor’s bungalow has sparked criticism and renewed debate over the administration’s environmental priorities.

The tree cutting was reportedly carried out by the Shivajinagar-Ghole Road Ward Office. However, with officials lacking clarity on the purpose and approval for the exercise, the incident has raised questions over accountability and the rationale behind altering the green landscape of the historic bungalow.