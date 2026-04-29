Pune: 3 American Nationals Served 'Leave India' Notice For Promoting Christianity | Canva AI

Pune Police have issued notices to three American nationals to leave the country after they were allegedly found engaging in religious promotion activities while travelling on tourist visas, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the information received, police have issued a “Leave India” notice to three US citizens, asking them to depart India by May 10, 2026, for reportedly violating the terms of their tourist visas. The individuals, aged 53, 65, and 66, had arrived in India between April 19 and April 21.

Police officials stated that the trio was allegedly involved in distributing religious pamphlets and interacting with locals to spread Christian teachings. Such activities are not permitted under the tourist visa category.

The incident came to light on April 27 in the Shukrawar Peth area of Pune. According to officials, the accused were distributing pamphlets when they approached a private cab driver and handed him pamphlets printed in English, Hindi and Marathi. They also allegedly attempted to discuss and promote their religious beliefs during the interaction.

Acting on the incident, the cab driver informed the local police, who were present in the area due to a rally. The foreigners were then taken to a local police station for verification of their documents. During a search, officers reportedly found a significant quantity of printed religious material in their possession.

Subsequently, an inquiry conducted by the Foreigners Registration Office of Pune Police concluded that the individuals had breached visa regulations. Based on these findings, authorities issued the notice under relevant provisions of immigration laws, instructing them to leave India within the given deadline.

Sandeep Bhajibhakare, Deputy Commissioner of Police, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, “A notice has been given to all three individuals after they violated tourist visa norms by promoting a particular religion while distributing pamphlets. We have checked, and no case has been filed against them in India. Earlier, they were in Mumbai before coming to Pune. The matter is under further investigation.”