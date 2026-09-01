Pune: 2 MNVS Activists Arrested; Police Likely To Issue Notice To Amit Thackeray | File Photo

Pune: Pune Police arrested two activists of the Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena (MNVS) in connection with a case registered against MNVS chief Amit Thackeray and 20-25 activists over an alleged unauthorised entry into Government Polytechnic College in Ganeshkhind, officials said on Tuesday.

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Chaturshringi Police arrested Prashant Kanojia and Vikrant Bhilare late Monday night. Their arrests came hours after a case was registered against Thackeray and other MNVS activists under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Maharashtra Police Act.

According to police, Thackeray and the activists had gone to the college to meet the principal over complaints concerning students’ hostel facilities, the canteen and other amenities. During the visit, they allegedly entered the college premises and the principal’s cabin without permission and raised slogans.

The activists also allegedly removed a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the principal’s cabin. The cabin reportedly had photographs of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Dr BR Ambedkar and PM Modi. Thackeray had objected to the placement of Modi’s photograph next to that of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, following which the activists allegedly removed it.

College principal Dr Rajendra Patil subsequently approached Chaturshringi Police and alleged that the MNVS activists had entered the premises without permission, threatened the principal and staff, and obstructed government work.

Based on Patil’s complaint, police registered a case against Thackeray and around 20-25 activists under relevant provisions of the BNS and the Maharashtra Police Act, including those related to obstructing public servants in the discharge of their duties and unlawful assembly.

Police have so far arrested Kanojia and Bhilare in the case. Thackeray has not been arrested yet. Police are likely to issue him a notice to appear for questioning before deciding on any further action.

The arrests have triggered anger among MNVS workers, while the police action has intensified political activity surrounding the incident in Pune.