Pune: 2 Days After Dussehra, Nirmalya Piles Up At SM Joshi Bridge; PMC's Delayed Clean-Up Raises Pollution Concerns | FPJ

Pune: Two days after Dussehra, heaps of flowers, discarded puja offerings, plastic bags and other ritual waste continue to litter the banks of the Mula-Mutha river near SM Joshi Bridge, with a significant amount of debris spilling directly into the water. The delayed clean-up by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has left the riverbank visibly polluted, raising concerns over environmental degradation and potential health risks in an area frequented by students, commuters and people visiting nearby hospitals.

The condition of the riverbank, as seen on Thursday, highlighted the waste left behind after the festival. Marigold flowers, leaves, coconut shells, plastic packaging and other puja remnants were scattered across the steps and the adjoining stretch of the river.

Dussehra Nirmalya Near SM Joshi Bridge | FPJ

While PMC workers had begun clearing the accumulated waste, fresh offerings were still being dumped at the site, adding to the pollution even as the clean-up was underway.

A PMC official working at the site, speaking to The Free Press Journal on condition of anonymity, admitted that the cleaning operation had been delayed despite being part of the civic body's schedule.

The official said, "We had this cleaning process in our schedule, but due to other work, it got delayed. Today, after receiving orders and directions from higher officers, we have started cleaning the bridge area and the water. Two teams are working here, one on the ground and bridge, while the other is cleaning the river. It will take some time, but we will ensure that the area is cleaned today itself."

Fresh Dumping Continues Even as Workers Clean

The official said civic workers were facing difficulties because people continued to discard religious offerings directly into the river even after the clean-up began.

"As we are cleaning, people are still coming and dumping puja leftovers, which is not right. We are directing them to put the waste in bins or hand it over to garbage collection vehicles. However, some people continue to throw it directly into the water, adding to the pollution. The river is already highly polluted, and this is worsening the situation. Citizens should cooperate and dispose of puja waste responsibly instead of throwing it into the water body," the official said.

Health Concerns for Students, Hospital Visitors

The accumulation of organic waste mixed with plastic and other refuse is particularly concerning given the movement of students, commuters and patients through the surrounding area. A college is located nearby, while hospitals in the vicinity draw patients and their attendants throughout the day.

Decomposing flowers and other organic waste can produce foul odours and attract flies and other pests. Stagnant water and suitable breeding sites around the riverbank can also encourage mosquito breeding, potentially adding to the city's vector-borne disease burden, including dengue. However, the extent of any increased health risk would require assessment by civic health authorities.