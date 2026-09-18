Pune: 2 Abducted Persons From Ambegaon Pathar Rescued, 3 Suspects Arrested

Bharati Vidyapeeth Police Station (Pune City Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pune: Two persons who were allegedly abducted from their rented residence in Ambegaon Pathar were rescued after Bharati Vidyapeeth police, with assistance from Satara Police, traced and detained three suspected abductors along with their vehicle.

According to police, the incident took place around 8.30pm on September 14 at a residence near Jai Malhar Flour Mill, Survey No. 16/2, Ambegaon Pathar.

The two persons, identified as Vijay Triveni Verma (28), a furniture worker from Basti district in Uttar Pradesh, and Reshma Sayyed Rizwan (23), originally from Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh, had reportedly been staying at the complainant’s house as a married couple since September 4.

The complainant, Ganesh Bhagwat Khandekar (27), told police that he heard shouting outside his house around 8.30pm. When he came downstairs, he allegedly found three unidentified men, aged around 35 to 40, with Vijay and Reshma.

When Khandekar questioned the men about their identity and why they were taking the couple away, they allegedly replied, “Hum inko le ja rahe hain” (We are taking them away) and forcibly took the two persons with them.

Police said nearby residents reportedly heard Reshma shouting, “Papa, mujhe chhod do” (Dad, please let me go), raising the possibility that the persons involved could be relatives of the two.

Police examined CCTV footage and launched an investigation. A case was registered at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station under Sections 138 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Subsequently, the Bharati Vidyapeeth police detection team, with assistance from Satara Police, detained the suspected accused along with their vehicle. Vijay and Reshma were found and rescued.

Sudarshan Gaikwad, senior police inspector of Bharati Vidyapeeth police station, told the Free Press Journal that the accused had been arrested and further investigation was underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the alleged abduction and the relationship between the suspects and the two rescued persons.

“Accordingly, action will be taken,” he said.