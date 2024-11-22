 Pune: 15-Year-Old Slashes Classmate’s Neck With Broken Window Glass In Manjri School Over Argument During Annual Day Function
Pune: 15-Year-Old Slashes Classmate's Neck With Broken Window Glass In Manjri School Over Argument During Annual Day Function

The accused has been detained and sent to an observation home until November 30

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 01:18 PM IST
article-image
Pune: 15-Year-Old Slashes Classmate’s Neck With Broken Window Glass In Manjri School Over Argument During Annual Day Function | Representational Image

Harbouring resentment from an old argument over the school's annual day function, a Class 9 student brutally slit his classmate's neck with a piece of broken window glass. The incident took place at the school campus in Manjri, Pune, on November 19, and the case was lodged on November 20 at the Hadapsar Police Station.

According to the police, the 15-year-old accused and the victim (14) are studying in the same class. A few days ago, they had engaged in a heated argument on the school's annual function day. Holding onto his anger, the minor accused took a piece of broken glass from the school's washroom and attacked the victim from behind, causing severe injuries and bleeding.

The police said the students were preparing for the annual day function and had submitted sketches and artwork for the event. A dispute that occurred between them on the annual day was initially settled amicably. However, it later escalated into a violent attack.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Assistant Police Inspector Ketki Chavan said, "At the time of the incident, both students were sitting in the class. Taking advantage of the situation, the accused attacked the victim with broken glass. Hearing the screams, the school staff rushed to the classroom, rescued the victim, and took him to the hospital."

The 14-year-old victim later lodged an FIR under Section 351 (3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused has been detained and sent to an observation home until November 30.

