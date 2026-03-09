Pune: ₹13,995 Crore PMC Budget Tabled; Water Supply Gets Highest Allocation | Anand Chaini

Pune Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram on Monday presented the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) budget for the financial year 2026–27. The total budget outlay stands at Rs 13,995 crore, which has been submitted to the Standing Committee for approval.

A major share of the budget has been allocated to essential civic services such as water supply, roads, solid waste management and sewerage projects.

The Water Supply Department has received the highest allocation of Rs 2,077 crore, which highlights the growing demand for water in the rapidly expanding city.

For transport planning and related infrastructure projects, the civic administration has marked Rs 740 crore to improve mobility and traffic management across Pune.

The budget also provides Rs 1,866 crore for the Road Department, while Rs 1,390 crore has been allocated for solid waste management. The sewerage project sector has been allotted Rs 1,216 crore for expansion and maintenance works.

In the education sector, the Primary Education Department has been allocated Rs 979 crore, aimed at strengthening municipal schools and related facilities.

Other key allocations include:

Building Construction Department – Rs 650 crore

Electric Department – Rs 265 crore

Garden Department – Rs 205 crore

Social Development Department – Rs 143.50 crore

Health Department – Rs 88 crore

Town Planning Department – Rs 64.50 crore

Environment Department – Rs 51.59 crore

Information and Technology Department – Rs 56.73 crore

Heritage Cell – Rs 28.50 crore

Cultural Centre Department – Rs 171.31 crore

The budget focuses on strengthening civic infrastructure, improving public services and addressing the growing urban needs of Pune city. The Standing Committee will review the proposal before it is finalised.