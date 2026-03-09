Pune: ₹13,995 Crore PMC Budget Tabled; Water Supply Gets Highest Allocation

Pune Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram on Monday presented the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) budget for the financial year 2026–27. The total budget outlay stands at Rs 13,995 crore, which has been submitted to the Standing Committee for approval.
A major share of the budget has been allocated to essential civic services such as water supply, roads, solid waste management and sewerage projects.
The Water Supply Department has received the highest allocation of Rs 2,077 crore, which highlights the growing demand for water in the rapidly expanding city.
For transport planning and related infrastructure projects, the civic administration has marked Rs 740 crore to improve mobility and traffic management across Pune.
The budget also provides Rs 1,866 crore for the Road Department, while Rs 1,390 crore has been allocated for solid waste management. The sewerage project sector has been allotted Rs 1,216 crore for expansion and maintenance works.
In the education sector, the Primary Education Department has been allocated Rs 979 crore, aimed at strengthening municipal schools and related facilities.
Other key allocations include:
Building Construction Department – Rs 650 crore
Electric Department – Rs 265 crore
Garden Department – Rs 205 crore
Social Development Department – Rs 143.50 crore
Health Department – Rs 88 crore
Town Planning Department – Rs 64.50 crore
Environment Department – Rs 51.59 crore
Information and Technology Department – Rs 56.73 crore
Heritage Cell – Rs 28.50 crore
Cultural Centre Department – Rs 171.31 crore
The budget focuses on strengthening civic infrastructure, improving public services and addressing the growing urban needs of Pune city. The Standing Committee will review the proposal before it is finalised.