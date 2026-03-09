Pune Turning Hotter Each Day: Doctors Reveal Common Summer Illnesses & How To Avoid Them

Rising Heat In Pune (Representational Image) | Anand Chaini

Pune: With the onset of summer, the intensity of heat in Pune city is increasing day by day. Over the past few days, temperatures have been consistently rising. Maximum temperatures have been recorded between 35°C and 38°C in Pune city, while minimum temperatures have ranged from 18°C to 20°C.

The current weather is unpredictable, as cool mornings are followed by intense afternoon heat. Medical experts say that this has led to an increase in illnesses such as common colds and coughs. Cases of vomiting and diarrhoea are also being reported in some areas in Pune city. Doctors said that the higher prevalence of these illnesses is among children.

According to doctors, sudden weather changes and the heat are fuelling the spread of viral infections. There is a surge in flu patients exhibiting symptoms like a cold, cough, and fever. Additionally, it has been observed that the consumption of outside food and cold drinks is causing vomiting and diarrhoea in some citizens.

Rising temperatures also increase the risk of heat-related illnesses. According to available details, minor issues include skin rashes, muscle cramps, or weakness, while more severe cases can involve dizziness, fainting, or heat exhaustion.

A paediatrician practising in the city said, “Currently, there is a higher rate of viral infection among children, with symptoms like cold, fever, and cough being widespread. Parents should avoid taking children out during the afternoon.”

“Ensure a light diet, adequate water, fluids, and coconut water. If children show symptoms of illness, they should not be sent to school, and special attention should be paid to hygiene habits,” he added.

A doctor practising in a government hospital said, “To protect yourself from the heat, avoid going out in the harsh afternoon sun, consume plenty of fluids, and wear light, loose-fitting clothes. Natural drinks like water, buttermilk, lemonade, and coconut water should be consumed in larger quantities. Avoid sugary cold drinks, coffee, and alcohol. Senior citizens, children, and individuals with chronic illnesses need to take extra care.”

Temperature Trends in the City (Past 5 Days)

Date – Max Temp (°C) – Min Temp (°C)

March 4 – 35.2°C – 18.6°C

March 5 – 36.0°C – 19.1°C

March 6 – 36.8°C – 19.4°C

March 7 – 37.7°C – 19.8°C

March 8 – 37.5°C – 20.1°C