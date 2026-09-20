Pune: 13 PGs, 7 Scrap Units Ordered Shut Over Fire Safety Violations

Pune: 13 PGs, 7 Scrap Units Ordered Shut Over Safety Violations | Sourced

Pune: In the ongoing fire safety inspection drive by the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) Fire Brigade, 13 PGs and seven scrap-material shops and godowns in Wadgaon Budruk, Narhe and Dhayari were found operating without mandatory permissions and safety measures on Sunday. The establishments were subsequently ordered to shut.

The inspections are being carried out on the directions of Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, with Chief Fire Officer Ganesh Sonune, Fire Officer Prabhakar Umalkar and Building Department Engineer Vishwajeet Waghmare leading the exercise.

According to the Fire Brigade, officials found several establishments storing large quantities of plastic, paper, steel, iron scrap, sacks and other inflammable materials without adequate fire-safety equipment and firefighting arrangements. Several establishments were also operating from rented premises without proper permissions for their use.

Ram has directed officials to initiate action against unauthorised and unpermitted establishments and seal them immediately.

The latest action follows inspections conducted across the city over the past three days.

On Saturday, the department inspected 36 establishments, including 21 PGs and hostels, 13 coaching classes, a study centre and a fitness gym in Shivajinagar, Navi Peth and Lohegaon. Notices were issued to establishments found violating fire safety norms or operating without mandatory permissions, including requirements related to BDP zones, road width, firefighting systems, authorised electricity supply, drainage and property tax.

On Friday, 11 PG hostels in Lohegaon and Nimbalkar Nagar were sealed for failing to meet mandatory fire safety requirements and other regulatory norms. Officials found several multi-storey buildings housing students without adequate firefighting systems and essential documents, including building permissions, drainage and water clearances, structural audit reports, tax records and fire NOCs.

Sonune said establishments failing to comply with fire safety rules would face strict action, including closure and legal proceedings.

The PMC said the drive would continue across the city, covering PGs, student accommodation, coaching classes, hospitals and other establishments. Educational institutions have also been warned against referring students to unauthorised or unsafe premises.