Pune Civic Committees Spend ₹3.2 Lakh On Tea Without Tenders, RTI Reveals

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Building | File Photo

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) spent ₹3.2 lakh on tea and snacks served during subject committee meetings, but the expenses were approved without inviting tenders or following a formal quotation process, information obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act has revealed.

The highest spending was recorded for Standing Committee meetings, which accounted for ₹2.70 lakh of the total tea expenditure. The information was obtained by Umesh Naik, a member of the RTI Forum, through an RTI application. The details were provided by the PMC Municipal Secretary Department.

Standing Committee tea bill crosses ₹2.7 lakh

According to the information, ₹2,70,140 was spent on tea served during Standing Committee meetings. Other committees also incurred expenses on tea and refreshments. The Naming Committee spent ₹15,716, while the Legal Committee spent ₹14,134.

The City Improvement Committee spent ₹10,248 on tea. The Women and Child Welfare Committee spent ₹8,788. The Sports Committee had the lowest recorded expenditure, with a tea bill of ₹420. Together, the expenses across the committees amounted to around ₹3.20 lakh.

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The RTI information has raised questions over the procedure used by the civic body to approve these bills. According to the information provided, PMC normally invites tenders or obtains quotations for various expenses. However, a similar formal process is not followed for tea and refreshments provided during committee meetings.

The bills submitted by hotel vendors are also paid without reconciliation of the actual quantity of tea and refreshments served, according to the information cited by Naik. The process does not establish a clear comparison between the quantity supplied and the amount billed before payments are made.

RTI activist seeks transparency

Naik has demanded greater transparency in the system used for approving tea and refreshment bills.

The expenditure has come to light through the RTI application and raises questions about how such recurring expenses are authorised and verified within the civic body.

The information relates to tea expenses incurred for meetings of various PMC subject committees.