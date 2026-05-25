Pune: 103 Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants Detained In 11 Months In Budhwar Peth | Sourced

103 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants residing in Pune's Budhwar Peth have been detained in the last 11 months. The data reveals how the red-light area has become a hotspot for illegal immigrants.

In a recent case, a major late-night combing operation was conducted across the city on Saturday. In this operation, the Pune Police detained six Bangladeshi women allegedly residing illegally in Budhwar Peth. The joint action was carried out by officers from Khadak Police Station and Faraskhana Police Station under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1), Krishikesh Rawale.

According to police officials, the operation was carried out late at night. Acting on confidential intelligence inputs received by police, a raid was conducted at Sagar Building in Budhwar Peth, and six women were detained for allegedly staying in India without valid documents.

During preliminary interrogation, the women reportedly told police that they were brought into India after being promised jobs in beauty parlours, tailoring work and domestic services. However, after reaching Budhwar Peth, they entered prostitution. Police have now begun a deeper investigation into the human trafficking network involved in illegally bringing them into the country, the routes used to cross the border and the manner in which documents were arranged.

Among the detained women, one woman’s husband, Pravin Mahajan, is currently lodged in jail in connection with the murder of Head Constable Sameer Sayyad, police said.

The repeated detection of illegal Bangladeshi migrants from a single locality has also raised larger questions about the presence of similar networks operating in other parts of Pune city. Senior officials have assured further combing operations and verification drives, which are likely to continue in the coming weeks.

DCP Krishikesh Rawale, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said the women were lured and brought into the country with the promise of jobs and a good source of earnings. However, later they were allegedly dragged into prostitution. “We have detained 103 illegal Bangladeshis so far. Legal action against the detained women is currently underway. Further action will be taken according to the investigation,” he added.