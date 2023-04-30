 Pune: 100th Mann ki Baat at 1000 locations in city
Pune: 100th Mann ki Baat at 1000 locations in city

In the 100th episode of "Mann ki Baat", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the broadcast filled the "emptiness" he felt after coming to Delhi in 2014 and described it as an expression of the feelings of crores of Indians which has ensured he is never cut-off from people.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 30, 2023, 03:41 PM IST
Pune: 100th Mann ki Baat at 1000 locations in city

The Pune City Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organized the live broadcast of the Prime Minister's monthly radio address 'Mann ki Baat' at 1000 locations in the city on Sunday.

The BJP booth in Pune city, as well as various societies, Ganesh mandals, and organizations, broadcasted the program live, inviting citizens of Pune to join the program.

BJP City Unit chief Jagdish Mulik had organised these public broadcasts and he attended one at Annabhau Sathe Cultural Hall in Yerwada. While district Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil attended the event at Pune Akashvani's Hadapsar Centre.

Mann ki Baat spiritual journey for me: PM Modi

In the 100th episode of "Mann ki Baat", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the broadcast filled the "emptiness" he felt after coming to Delhi in 2014 and described it as an expression of the feelings of crores of Indians which has ensured he is never cut-off from people.

The milestone broadcast was an occasion for Modi to walk down memory lane as he asserted that it was not merely a programme but a matter of faith and spiritual journey for him.

"Mann ki Baat has become a festival that celebrates the positivity of India and its people," he said and added he was filled with emotions at the thousands of letters he received from listeners on the occasion of its 100th episode.

