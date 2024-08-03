Pune: 100 New CNG Buses To Boost PMPML Fleet | File Photo

In a move set to provide relief to the city's public transport users, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) is set to introduce 100 self-owned CNG buses to its fleet within the next two to three months. These new additions, each 12 meters long, are expected to significantly alleviate the daily rush and reduce wait times for passengers. The tender process for these buses is currently in its final stages.

The addition of these buses comes at a crucial time, as the number of buses in the PMPML fleet has been steadily decreasing. Currently, the fleet stands at 1,888 buses, following the recent scrapping of 225 end-of-life vehicles. Compounding the issue, 100 to 200 buses are typically out of service daily due to maintenance, repairs, and breakdowns. This reduction has placed immense pressure on the existing fleet, making it challenging to meet the demands of Pune's growing population.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Nitin Narvekar, Joint Managing Director, PMPML said, "The PMPML is not only responsible for transporting passengers within Pune city but also in the neighbouring Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) areas. As the number of passengers continues to rise, the current fleet is proving insufficient, particularly during peak hours. Commuters often face long waits and crowded conditions, prompting persistent calls for the PMPML administration to expand the number of buses in service."

He added, "In the next two months, 100 CNG buses will be added. And after that, we are planning for 400 more buses, but it will take time."

The introduction of the new CNG buses is seen as a critical step in addressing issues like pollution as well. Commuters and officials alike hope that this expansion will improve the reliability and efficiency of the public transport system, providing much-needed respite for Pune's daily travellers.

In its Environment Status Report 2023-24, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) stated that 88% of the PMPML bus fleet operates on clean fuels like Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), which helps reduce air and noise pollution. "There are 1,187 CNG buses and 473 electric buses. This has contributed to a reduction in carbon emissions by approximately 7,000 tonnes," the report said.

The civic body also stated that it plans to make Pune a carbon-neutral city. "Efforts will focus on carbon emissions, greenhouse gas emissions, and climate change. The target will be achieved by preparing and implementing a Climate Action Plan,” the report concluded.