Pune: 10 Rescued After Portion Of Sadashiv Peth Building Collapses Amid Nearby Excavation | Sourced

Pune: In a late-night rescue operation, the Pune Fire Brigade safely evacuated 10 residents, including two elderly individuals, along with a pet dog, after a portion of a three-storey building collapsed in Sadashiv Peth due to construction activity on an adjacent plot. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The incident occurred around 11.58 pm on March 17 at Charudatta Apartment, located in the heart of the city. According to fire officials, an emergency alert was received just before midnight, following which a fire engine, rescue van, and additional equipment were rushed from the central fire station to the site.

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Preliminary findings indicate that ongoing excavation work next to the building weakened its structure, leading to the collapse of a section of the compound wall, porch, gallery, and parts of the staircase. As a result, residents on the first, second, and third floors were left stranded.

Fire Officer Prashant Gaykar said that a total of 10 people, five men and five women, along with a dog named Jenny, were trapped inside the building. “Our teams carried out a coordinated rescue operation using extension ladders, ropes, and safety belts. All those trapped were brought down safely after nearly an hour of sustained efforts,” he said.

He further added that special care was taken while rescuing the elderly residents, one of whom had a previous fracture and another who had mobility issues. The team ensured minimal movement and provided assistance throughout the evacuation process.

Police personnel, including Officer Shinde, along with officials from the Pune Municipal Corporation’s building department and staff from MSEDCL, were also present at the spot to assist with the operation and assess the situation.

Fire brigade officials confirmed that swift response and timely action helped avert a major tragedy. Further inspection of the structure and the adjoining construction site is expected as authorities continue to investigate the exact cause of the collapse.