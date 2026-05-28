PSI Files Cheating Case After Marriage Is Called Off In Beed | Sourced

Beed: A police sub-inspector (PSI) from the Beed district has filed a cheating and extortion complaint against a woman, her parents and several relatives after a marriage proposal was allegedly cancelled despite engagement preparations and expenses made by his family.

According to police, a case has been registered against nine persons, including the proposed bride, at Chaklamba Police Station.

Police said the marriage of PSI Pawan Nimbalkar was arranged with a woman from Shirur Kasar taluka in Beed district. The engagement ceremony was held on December 14, 2025, after the bride’s family reportedly assured that she was willing to marry him.

The PSI’s family alleged that they spent around Rs 4 lakh on jewellery, expensive mobile phones and vehicles as part of the engagement arrangements.

However, after some time, the woman allegedly informed Pawan Nimbalkar over a phone call that she did not wish to marry him.

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Following this, a meeting between both families was held on April 8, 2026. According to the complaint, members of the bride’s family allegedly threatened the PSI and warned that the issue could affect his police career. The complaint further alleged that they demanded Rs 25 lakh from him.

Based on a complaint filed by the PSI’s brother, police registered a case against the woman, her parents and relatives. Police Inspector Sachin Ingale is investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, the woman’s family has also filed a cross-complaint against the PSI and his relatives. In their complaint, they alleged that Pawan Nimbalkar and his family backed out of the marriage despite wedding preparations being completed and invitation cards already distributed.

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Police said counter cases have been registered from both sides, and further investigation is underway.

The case has attracted attention in the district due to the serious allegations made by both families and the involvement of a serving police officer.