Bride Who Married Eight Men Exposed During Ninth Wedding Attempt In Beed | Representative image

Beed: A fake marriage racket was exposed in Georai tehsil of Beed district after a woman who had allegedly married eight men earlier was caught during her ninth marriage attempt. Police have arrested the woman and a marriage agent involved in the fraud.

The case came to light in Umapur village, where a local youth was allegedly cheated by the gang. Police said the racket had been active in rural parts of Beed district, and several unmarried men may have been duped through similar fake marriages.

Accused Used To Take Money From Victims…

According to investigators, the accused woman had already married eight different men in the past as part of the fraud. Despite this, the gang allegedly arranged her ninth marriage with another groom from Umapur through a marriage broker.

The accused reportedly took lakhs of rupees from the groom’s family in the name of arranging the marriage. Police suspect the gang planned to cheat the family and disappear after the wedding ceremony.

How The Fraud Got Exposed?

The fraud was exposed after the groom realised he had been cheated and approached the police. The complainant, identified as Yogesh Shinde, later met the superintendent of police, seeking action in the matter.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Chaklamba Police Station in Beed district. Police arrested the woman and the marriage agent connected to the case.

Investigators are now trying to trace other members of the racket and identify more victims who may have been cheated in a similar manner. Police believe the network could be larger and may have operated in several villages across the district.