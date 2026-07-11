Property Dispute Turns Violent; 62-Year-Old Man Booked For Attacking Elder Brother With Wooden Stool In Pune | Crime (Representative Image)

Pune: A 62-year-old man has been booked for allegedly attacking his 67-year-old elder brother with a wooden stool during a dispute over family property in Pune. The victim suffered serious injuries and was admitted to Sassoon General Hospital.

The accused has been identified as Malhari Raosaheb Kad (62), a resident of Somwar Peth. The complaint was lodged by his elder brother, Hanumant Raosaheb Kad (67), who lives in Shri Samarth Apartment, Vitthalwadi Nagar, Suncity, Anand Nagar, on Sinhagad Road.

The incident took place at around 1.30 pm on July 8 at Thanekar Ironing Shop in Somwar Peth.

According to the police, the two brothers had been involved in a long-running dispute over family property. On the morning of July 8, Malhari allegedly called Hanumant and asked him to meet in Somwar Peth. Hanumant told him he would come in the afternoon.

When Hanumant reached the area around 1 pm, he waited for his brother at an acquaintance's ironing shop while having tea. Soon after, Malhari arrived and allegedly asked him, "What did you tell the builder?" The conversation soon turned into an argument.

Police said Malhari allegedly abused his brother, grabbed him by the collar and assaulted him. As Hanumant tried to move inside the shop to escape, Malhari allegedly followed him, picked up a wooden stool and struck him on the head.

The victim fell to the ground after the blow. Police said the accused then allegedly kicked and punched him repeatedly while threatening him, saying, "Why are you creating obstacles? I'll deal with you."

People present at the spot intervened and rescued Hanumant. He was taken to Sassoon General Hospital for treatment. After receiving medical care, he approached Samarth Police Station and lodged a complaint.

Police have registered a case against Malhari Kad. Further investigation is being carried out by Police Sub-Inspector Nikita Uike.