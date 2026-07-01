Pune Crime: Youth Attacked With Koyata Over 4-Year-Old Rivalry In Lonikand; 2 Held | File Pic (Representative Image)

A 25-year-old man was attacked with a koyata (machete), allegedly over a four-year-old rivalry, in the Lonikand area of Pune. The victim sustained multiple injuries in the assault and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. In connection with the incident, the Lonikand Police have arrested two accused and detained a juvenile for attempted murder.

The injured has been identified as Ganesh Dhondiram Sunupe (25), a resident of Mane Vasti near Perne Phata in Vadhu Khurd. His younger brother, Shambhu Dhondiram Sunupe (21), lodged a complaint at the Lonikand Police Station.

Based on the complaint, police arrested Pradeep Chandrakant Mane (24), a resident of Tapkir Vasti, Perne Phata, and Dhruv Ravi Sharma (23), a resident of Unicorn Nivas Society, Perne. A juvenile accomplice has also been taken into custody.

According to police, the dispute stemmed from a four-year-old rivalry. Around four years ago, Shambhu Sunupe and Pradeep Mane were involved in a minor altercation. During that incident, Mane allegedly assaulted both brothers and threatened to kill them.

On Monday night, after having dinner, Ganesh visited Avishree Dairy Farm, located near Akshay Beer Shop. Police said Pradeep Mane and his two associates were present there. Pradeep allegedly asked Ganesh to buy him liquor, but he refused, saying he did not drink alcohol.

Pradeep then reportedly purchased three soft drink bottles and snacks from a nearby shop. As Ganesh was drinking the soft drink, the three accused allegedly retrieved three machetes from their car, abused him and threatened to kill him.

The trio then allegedly attacked Ganesh repeatedly, inflicting severe injuries to his head, left wrist, leg and back. As locals began gathering at the spot, the accused fled, leaving the victim in a pool of blood.

After being informed, Shambhu rushed Ganesh to Sassoon General Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

Lonikand police have registered a case of attempted murder and arrested two of the accused, while a juvenile has been detained.

Sunita Rokade, Senior Police Inspector of Lonikand Police Station, said, "The accused have been arrested, and the matter is under investigation. Appropriate action will be taken against them."