Pune: Sassoon Hospital Performs Complex Spine Surgery Using Advanced O-Arm Technology; Patient Recovers Well | Facebook

Pune: Doctors at the Department of Orthopaedics, B. J. Government Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital have successfully performed a complex spine surgery using the hospital's newly installed O-Arm imaging and navigation system, helping restore stability to the spine of a 42-year-old woman who suffered multiple fractures in a fall.

The patient, originally from Jamshedpur in Jharkhand and currently residing in Koregaon Park, Pune, was admitted after sustaining severe injuries, including fractures of the lumbar spine, both heels and the femur. She was experiencing intense back pain, weakness in both legs and was unable to walk.

After first treating the fractures in her heels and thigh bone, doctors took up the more challenging task of stabilising her fractured lumbar spine. The surgery was particularly difficult as the pedicle of the fourth lumbar vertebra (L4) had fractured, making screw placement risky due to the proximity of major nerves.

Using the O-Arm 3D imaging and navigation system, surgeons were able to obtain real-time images of the spine during the operation, allowing precise placement of spinal implants. According to the treating doctors, the advanced imaging system made it possible to accurately fix the screws despite the damaged pedicle, ensuring better spinal stability. The surgery was performed free of cost.

The procedure was carried out on June 16 under the guidance of Dean Dr Eknath Pawar by Prof. and Head of the Department of Orthopaedics Dr Shrinivas Shintre and spine surgeon Dr Mohit Mutha, with assistance from resident Dr Aditya Kumar and the orthopaedic nursing team comprising Asha Wagh, Kalpana Kusekar, Harpale and Nutan Bhairat. The anaesthesia team was led by Prof. and Head of Anaesthesia Dr Surekha Shinde, along with Dr Sunita Khedkar, Tushar and Mahesh Shinde.

Doctors said the patient is recovering well following the surgery. Her back pain has subsided completely, and she has started physiotherapy and assisted mobilisation under medical supervision.

The O-Arm is an advanced intraoperative imaging system that provides high-resolution 2D and 3D images during surgery. Integrated with a navigation platform, it enables surgeons to place implants with greater accuracy, especially in complex spine procedures. The technology is commonly used in spinal fractures, deformity correction, tumour surgeries, spinal fusion and revision procedures.

According to the Orthopaedics Department, the technology improves surgical precision, reduces the risk of nerve injury, supports minimally invasive procedures, minimises blood loss and contributes to faster recovery. However, it requires specialised training and is available only at select tertiary care hospitals because of its high cost.

The hospital has appealed to patients suffering from spinal disorders to consult the Orthopaedics Outpatient Department (OPD No. 35) on Thursdays between 9 am and 1 pm for evaluation and treatment using the advanced technology.