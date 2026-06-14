Pimpri-Chinchwad: Man Stabbed After Dispute Over Shoe Rack Escalates Inside Residential Building | WATCH

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Man Stabbed After Dispute Over Shoe Rack Escalates Inside Residential Building | Video Screengrab

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A minor disagreement inside a residential building lift in the Morwadi area of Pimpri reportedly turned violent, leaving a man seriously injured after he was allegedly attacked with a knife.

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According to police, the dispute began over an issue involving a shoe rack and quickly escalated into a heated argument between two families. Investigators said a woman and a juvenile boy allegedly assaulted a couple following the altercation. During the incident, the husband suffered multiple stab wounds and was rushed for medical treatment.

A CCTV recording of the incident has surfaced and is being examined as part of the investigation. Based on the complaint, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have registered a case against the woman and the minor. The woman has been taken into custody, while further action regarding the juvenile is being carried out in accordance with legal procedures.

The case has taken another turn after the accused woman's husband lodged a counter-complaint against the injured man's family. In his statement, he alleged that his family had been subjected to harassment for several days.

He further claimed that members of the complainant's family entered his residence and assaulted his 17-year-old son.

Officials from the Sant Tukaram Nagar Police Station are investigating both complaints and examining the claims made by each side. Police are reviewing available evidence, including CCTV footage, to determine the sequence of events. Further details are expected as the investigation progresses.