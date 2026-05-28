Caught On Camera: Man Assaults Girlfriend With Slaps, Punches, Kicks Inside Clothing Store In Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Moshi | Video Screengrab

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A shocking incident of a man allegedly assaulting his girlfriend inside a clothing store has come to light from Moshi. This has created outrage after the CCTV footage of the attack went viral on social media.

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According to available reports, the incident took place after an argument allegedly triggered by suspicion. The accused reportedly entered the clothing shop in an angry state and began assaulting the young woman in front of others present there.

The CCTV footage shows the man allegedly throwing the woman to the ground and repeatedly hitting her with kicks, punches and slaps inside the shop. Even a little girl can be seen in the video. However, authorities could not clarify who that girl is.

The video further shows that after the assault, the man’s behaviour suddenly changed. He was seen sitting on the floor, apologising to the woman with folded hands and holding her feet.

After the video surfaced online, police took note of the incident and called both individuals for inquiry.

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However, despite the alleged assault, the woman reportedly refused to file a police complaint against the man. She informed police that the matter was personal and that they would resolve it between themselves.

Police officials from the MIDC Bhosari Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) said no formal complaint has been registered so far. Further inquiry into the incident is underway.