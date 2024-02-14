PPCR, TSKN Partner With Pune Traffic Police For Road Safety Event In Kalyani Nagar |

In a collaborative effort to address the alarming rise in road accidents in Pune, the Pune Platform for Collaborative Response (PPCR) and Team Swach Kalyani Nagar (TSKN) partnered with the Pune City Traffic Police Department to organise a special event in Kalyani Nagar on Tuesday.

The event commenced with an introduction by Police Sub-Inspector Ramchandra Raghatwan, who highlighted the significance of Road Safety Week and underscored the importance of adhering to traffic regulations. Raghatwan also presented concerning statistics depicting the surge in road accidents, emphasising the urgent need for heightened awareness among both drivers and pedestrians.

Following Raghatwan's address, traffic expert Devidas Patil delivered a comprehensive analysis of road accidents in Pune. His presentation delved into various contributing factors, including speeding, reckless driving, and poor visibility. Patil's data also shed light on the demographics most affected by these accidents, offering valuable insights for targeted interventions.

PSI Ashish Jadhav, drawing from his extensive experience in traffic management, shared personal anecdotes and stressed the importance of responsible driving practices. Jadhav emphasised the importance of driver attentiveness and highlighted pedestrians' role in accident prevention through adherence to safety protocols.

Aniket Bhilare, representing PPCR, extended gratitude to all participants and reaffirmed the organisation's commitment to promoting road safety. He called for collective action in combating reckless driving and fostering a culture of responsibility on the roads. The event saw a diverse turnout, including representatives from corporate entities, Kalyani Nagar residents, and members of social organisations. Attendees actively engaged with speakers, posing questions and sharing their own experiences and suggestions for enhancing road safety measures.

In conclusion, the event served as a poignant reminder of the shared responsibility in ensuring road safety and underscored the pivotal role of individual efforts in accident prevention.