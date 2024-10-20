Power Cut Issue of Balewadi to Be Resolved Soon? Land Allotted for 220 KV Substation |

While the Balewadi area has been suffering from frequent power cuts over the past week, there is some good news for residents. Hinjewadi, an IT hub near Baner-Balewadi, is home to numerous IT companies, leading to a surge in housing projects and a growing population.

Consequently, the demand for electricity is increasing significantly. However, there is a substantial gap between electricity demand and supply, resulting in frequent interruptions and fluctuations that have caused considerable inconvenience to the residents of Baner-Balewadi, impacting their daily lives.

Organization Achieves Success in Follow-Up Efforts

In response to these issues, the Balewadi Welfare Federation has been actively following up with MSEDCL officials for several months. Upon realizing that the project for a separate 220 KV power substation for Baner-Balewadi, sanctioned by the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company (Mahatransco), had been delayed for years due to inadequate land space, the Federation took the initiative. They organized several meetings and pursued follow-ups with MSEDCL, Mahatransco, the Collector's office, and the Divisional Commissioner's office.

Finally, the Federation's persistent efforts paid off, and the Collector's office recently issued an order to transfer 0.65 hectares of land in Balewadi (Survey No. 4/1) to Mahatransco for the 220 KV power substation.

On this occasion, Federation Joint Secretary Moreshwar Balwadkar expressed confidence that once the substation becomes operational, the electricity problems in Baner-Balewadi will be resolved for the long term.