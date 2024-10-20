 Power Cut Issue of Balewadi to Be Resolved Soon? Land Allotted for 220 KV Substation
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePower Cut Issue of Balewadi to Be Resolved Soon? Land Allotted for 220 KV Substation

Power Cut Issue of Balewadi to Be Resolved Soon? Land Allotted for 220 KV Substation

There is a substantial gap between electricity demand and supply in Balewadi, resulting in frequent interruptions and fluctuations that have caused considerable inconvenience to the residents of Baner-Balewadi, impacting their daily lives.

Indu BhagatUpdated: Sunday, October 20, 2024, 02:25 PM IST
article-image
Power Cut Issue of Balewadi to Be Resolved Soon? Land Allotted for 220 KV Substation |

While the Balewadi area has been suffering from frequent power cuts over the past week, there is some good news for residents. Hinjewadi, an IT hub near Baner-Balewadi, is home to numerous IT companies, leading to a surge in housing projects and a growing population.

Consequently, the demand for electricity is increasing significantly. However, there is a substantial gap between electricity demand and supply, resulting in frequent interruptions and fluctuations that have caused considerable inconvenience to the residents of Baner-Balewadi, impacting their daily lives.

Read Also
Pune: Frequent Power Cuts Disrupt Daily Life of Balewadi Residents
article-image

Organization Achieves Success in Follow-Up Efforts

In response to these issues, the Balewadi Welfare Federation has been actively following up with MSEDCL officials for several months. Upon realizing that the project for a separate 220 KV power substation for Baner-Balewadi, sanctioned by the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company (Mahatransco), had been delayed for years due to inadequate land space, the Federation took the initiative. They organized several meetings and pursued follow-ups with MSEDCL, Mahatransco, the Collector's office, and the Divisional Commissioner's office.

FPJ Shorts
'Rahul Gandhi Always Carries Constitution But Doesn't Follow It,' Says JDU's Khalid Anwar
'Rahul Gandhi Always Carries Constitution But Doesn't Follow It,' Says JDU's Khalid Anwar
Aam Aadmi Party Announces Candidates For By-Polls On 4 Assembly Seats Of Punjab
Aam Aadmi Party Announces Candidates For By-Polls On 4 Assembly Seats Of Punjab
Aditya Roy Kapur Shares 3 Qualities He Finds Desirable In Women After Breakup With Ananya Panday: 'Being Passionate About...'
Aditya Roy Kapur Shares 3 Qualities He Finds Desirable In Women After Breakup With Ananya Panday: 'Being Passionate About...'
Swati Maliwal: Kejriwal Lived Lavishly With Accessories Worth Crores When Poor Residents In Delhi Lived In Huts
Swati Maliwal: Kejriwal Lived Lavishly With Accessories Worth Crores When Poor Residents In Delhi Lived In Huts

Finally, the Federation's persistent efforts paid off, and the Collector's office recently issued an order to transfer 0.65 hectares of land in Balewadi (Survey No. 4/1) to Mahatransco for the 220 KV power substation.

Read Also
PS Environment Orders Crackdown On Garbage Burning, Urges Action On Air Pollution Control
article-image

On this occasion, Federation Joint Secretary Moreshwar Balwadkar expressed confidence that once the substation becomes operational, the electricity problems in Baner-Balewadi will be resolved for the long term.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Attention! Grab Your Seat in Part-Time French, German, Japanese, and Spanish Language Courses at...

Attention! Grab Your Seat in Part-Time French, German, Japanese, and Spanish Language Courses at...

Power Cut Issue of Balewadi to Be Resolved Soon? Land Allotted for 220 KV Substation

Power Cut Issue of Balewadi to Be Resolved Soon? Land Allotted for 220 KV Substation

Satara: Father Who Killed Daughter for Rejecting Boys He Found for Arranged Marriage Given Life...

Satara: Father Who Killed Daughter for Rejecting Boys He Found for Arranged Marriage Given Life...

ITBP Jawan Amar Pawar Killed in Naxalite IED Blast in Chhattisgarh; Mourning Spreads in Satara

ITBP Jawan Amar Pawar Killed in Naxalite IED Blast in Chhattisgarh; Mourning Spreads in Satara

Pune: MIT World Peace University Hosts 6th Convocation, Awards Degrees to 5,478 Students

Pune: MIT World Peace University Hosts 6th Convocation, Awards Degrees to 5,478 Students